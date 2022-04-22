Companies boost profits as consumers swallow price rises

Robert Isom, executive vice president and chief operating officer of US Airways Group Inc., speaks during an event at the company's headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, U.S., on Wednesday, April 6, 2011. US Airways Group Inc. Doug Parker said he sees "one big deal left" in the U.S. airline industry, with the carrier a possible target for one of its three biggest competitors. Photographer: Laura Segall/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Robert Isom

Makers of chocolate bars and coffee to lawn mowers and industrial robots succeeded in passing on soaring costs to consumers according to first-quarter earnings data.

Some of Europe's biggest companies reported first quarter sales increases, with KitKat maker Nestle, Evian water owner Danone and Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel all saying they had passed cost increases on to consumers.

Engineering company ABB and gardening equipment maker Husqvarna also reported strong demand despite both increasing prices.

"Pricing power does exist. Across multiple categories. In European food, it is called Nestle," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne.

Tesla also surged past Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped insulate the electric vehicle maker from supply chain chaos and rising costs.

The big American airlines United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines Group reported that high fares have not dented demand for domestic travel. Both airlines forecast a return to profitability.

"The demand environment is very strong," American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said.

But while cheering investors, with Nestle, ABB and Akzo Nobel enjoying share price gains, the strategy is stirring worries about households' ability to cope and the outlook for the rest of the year.

Rising interest rates and lagging pay deals are squeezing consumers, who are seeing their disposable incomes shrink and shopping bills rise.

There have been some signs in US retail data that consumers have begun cutting back on discretionary spending amid high inflation and companies that thrived during the pandemic have lost some of their edge.

On Tuesday, Netflix blamed inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition on a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

And while Nescafe owner Nestle was among the winners and it reported a 7.6pc rise in organic sales during the first three months of the year, its CEO later warned that inflation has made its profit margin target more challenging.

Nestle beat a 5.0pc average forecast for the sales measure that strips out currency swings and M&A deals in a company-compiled consensus thanks to price increases of 5.2pc.

"Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year," Nestle said.

French peer Danone, whose products include Activia yoghurt and Evian water, said it was also ready for further rounds of price increases "if needed" after reporting a 7.1pc sales increase.