Yew Grove tenants 'insulated' from coronavirus impact

Yew Grove Reit said the majority of its tenants are either insulated from, or well able to get through, the effects of government actions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The commercial property firm mainly rents its buildings to the government and large corporations.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: “The company has a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to see it through and beyond the likely term of government mandated quarantines.”

“Our portfolio is over 89pc let, with the vast majority of our tenants either in businesses that are insulated from, or well able to get through, the effects of government actions to control the spread of contagion,” Mr Laredo added.

Yew Grove said it is too early to say how the developments over the next few months will play out in the Irish commercial real estate market.

“At present the industrial sector, especially that part involved in the med tech sector and the pharmaceutical supply chain looks robust,” it added.

The company has a “substantial” pipeline of potential acquisitions, however it has now paused all buying activity until it has greater clarity on the likely impact of the coronavirus on the market.

As at 31 March, the group's net debt stood at €32.8m.

After capital commitments, Yew Grove has undrawn loan facilities of €8.7m and cash on deposit of €7.5m.

Yesterday the board approved the payment of the company's first quarterly interim dividend of 1.20 cents per ordinary share.

