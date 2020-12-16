Yew Grove sells €2.4m of ‘non-core’ properties

Stockmarket listed property investor Yew Grove Reit has progressed in its plans to sell “non-core” properties.

The company sold a vacant industrial unit in Stillorgan for €1.46m last month.

The sale price was 11pc ahead of the June 30 independent valuation.

The company also sold units at Centrepoint Business Park, Clondalkin, county Dublin, for €950,000, which completed earlier this month.

This sale was also 11pc of the June 30 independent valuation, according to a statement from the group.

The total value of the disposals was €2.4m.

Yew Grove has also agreed the letting of 20,268 sq. ft. (the first floor) of unit 2600 at Cork Airport Business Park to Alter Domus Fund Services Ireland, along with 79 car parking spaces.

The lease term is 15 years with break options at five and 10 years at a headline rate of €16.50 per sq. ft. plus a licence for 79 additional car spaces at a rent of €200 per car space per annum.

The company has also signed two further new leases, both in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore.

The first, to An Post, is for 10 years at an annual rent of €28.53 per sq. ft.

The second is for 1,193 sq. ft. and is leased to Byron Distribution, again for a 10 year lease but at a rent of €27.07 per sq. ft.

All of the Yew Grove units at the Bridge Centre are now fully let with no outstanding arrears.

The Yew Grove units in the Bridge Centre now have an average rent of €25.65 per sq.ft.

These transactions increase the company’s yearly rent roll to €11.3m and reduce the vacancy by estimated rental value (ERV) to 3.9pc from 7.2pc of its portfolio.

Additionally, a number of rent reviews are currently in negotiation, Yew Grove said, adding that it will provide an update when matters are concluded early in the New Year.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "Despite all of the economic disruption and personal pain wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ireland has shown its resilience, both economically, led by an outstanding performance from its export led businesses and through effective control of the spread of infection.

With the reopening of the economy and the prospect of vaccination programmes being rolled out from early next year, I look forward to the return of normality and a prosperous, less socially distanced 2021."

In other commercial property news, Cairn Homes has appointed Numis Securities as its joint corporate broker with immediate effect.

Goodbody will continue to act as the company's joint corporate broker.

