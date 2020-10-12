Yew Grove reports 100pc rent collection in quarter four

Listed commercial property company Yew Grove Reit says its rent collections in the fourth quarter are effectively 100pc.

The company has collected 99.95pc of the amounts due, with the balance expected shortly.

This follows from quarter two and quarter three collections of 97pc and 98pc respectively.

Yew Grove says it has agreed temporary rent holidays for non-food retail businesses, accounting for around 1pc of rent roll.

Those businesses have now reopened and rent is being collected.

In addition, the company agreed a rent deferral for a tenant that had been affected by the suspension of non-Covid related hospital treatments. That business has now recovered and is paying rent and repaying the deferral.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "The strength of our tenants and the company's rent collections and asset management underpin the company's quarterly dividends, which have risen throughout 2020 despite the pandemic.

We announced a 1.3 cents per share dividend on 30 September 2020 and expect these strong collection numbers to feed through to the final quarter dividend."

Online Editors