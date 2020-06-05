Yew Grove rent collection surpasses expectations in quarter two

Yew Grove Reit said that as of yesterday it has collected 97pc of its rent for the three months to the end of June.

The strong level of rent collection is “in excess of our expectations as at 15 April,” the commercial property firm added.

Yew Grove, which completed its €75m initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, mainly rents its buildings to the government and large corporations.

It has agreed a temporary rent deferral with a repayment plan on an additional 1.9pc of the unpaid balance, bringing the total rent collection to 98.9pc “in due course”.

The remaining 1.1pc is due from non-food retail outlets that have been closed and are expected to reopen soon. Yew Grove has begun discussions with these remaining businesses.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "We are encouraged that the strength of our tenant covenant across the portfolio and our close relationships with the occupiers of our buildings ensured our collections for the second quarter have remained robust despite the very challenging market conditions.”

The company plans to announce a second quarter dividend at the end of June following a board meeting to review its quarterly results.

In April Yew Grove said the majority of its tenants are either insulated from, or well able to get through, the impact of government restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government, foreign direct investment firms, and large businesses account for 95pc of the group's rental income, with the remainder coming from small and medium firms (SMEs).

Online Editors