Yew Grove Reit reports ‘strong’ levels of rent collection

Stock market-listed property investor Yew Grove Reit has collected 99pc of its rent for the first half of this year.

Around 70pc of the company’s rent comes from multinationals, while a further 22pc comes from the Government and other state bodies.

Net rent rose 7pc to €5.7m in the period, fractionally above analysts’ forecasts of €5.6m, according to interim results from the group.

The ‘strong’ rent collection helped the group report profit of €4.6m for the period, up from €1.3m in the corresponding period last year.

The company, which is mainly focused on regional towns and cities here, said its property portfolio valuation on June 30 was €168.1m, up from €142m at the end of 2020. The properties it owns throughout the period increased in value by 2.4pc.

Yew Grove had an annualised rent roll of €12.8m at the end of June, an increase on €10.9m at the end of last year.

The company’s net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 100.64 cents as at June 30, a slight increase on the NAV of 100.03 cents at the end of 2020.

Administration costs during the six-month period were €2.5m, which included exceptional costs of €900,000 for listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

Yew Grove’s vacancy rate reduced over the period to 4.7pc from 6.4pc at 31 December 2020.

The group has declared a dividend of 2.55 cents for the first half of this year.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "Despite the strains imposed on all by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company delivered leading rent collections, a growing rent roll and stability of its portfolio valuation.”

“The company has raised and deployed further equity capital, increased its office and industrial asset portfolios and rent roll, reduced vacancy and begun its first industrial development for a life sciences tenant.”

The company purchased two properties in the period for a combined total of €19m.

Looking forward, Mr Laredo said the company has “a programme of additional asset management works underway and an identified pipeline of accretive investments.”

Commenting on the results, Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said: “Despite broader market challenges, YEW has continued to deliver.”

“Notably, positive capital value momentum, now sees it outperform the market not only from a rent collection standpoint, but also on valuation. The secure income here remains peer-leading, and at a discount to peers,” Mr Lauder added.