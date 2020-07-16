Yew Grove Reit increases rental income with additional lettings

Yew Grove Reit says its annual rent roll has increased to €11.1m from €10.6m following a number of lettings including Birch House, Millennium Park in Naas.

The Naas property has been let to to a large multinational over a 15 year period, with a break option at 10 years and will provide the Dublin-listed company with around €690,000 in annual rent.

The company has also recently agreed a number of other lettings, including a vacant retail space in the Bridge Centre, in Tullamore to an Irish financial institution for 10 years with an annual rent of €25,000.

On the back of this activity, vacancy across Yew Grove Reit’s portfolio has reduced to 7.8pc from 10.5pc, according to a trading update.

Meanwhile, the company said it expects 98pc of its third quarter contracted rent to be paid in the current quarter, with 97pc of rent for the period already collected.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "Despite the strains imposed on businesses by the crisis, the strength of our tenant covenant continues to be reflected in the robust performance of our rent roll and the stability of our portfolio valuation and I am pleased that the strong performance we saw in the second quarter has been repeated.”

Yew Grove’s portfolio has a current market value of just over €141m, a reduction of €15,000 from the year end valuation at December 31 on a pro forma basis.

The Government, foreign direct investment firms, and large businesses account for around 95pc of the group's rental income, with the remainder coming from small and medium firms (SMEs).

Commenting on the statement from Yew Grove, Colm Lauder,analyst at Goodbody, said it is “a very solid update from YEW which has out performed our expectations for the period.”

He added that the letting of Birch House in Naas is “a strong vote of confidence for the location and for the continued level of demand for high quality regional office space, that a large multinational is willing to close a transaction of this size at a rental level that is in line with pre-Covid expectations.”

