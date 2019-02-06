Yew Grove portfolio valued at €78m

The portfolio value at Yew Grove real estate investment trust (Reit) is now €77.9m, according to results for the period ended 31 December.

Yew Grove reported an EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 100.18 cents as at 31 December.

This is an increase on the 96.55c EPRA NAV reported in the group’s interim results.

Pre-tax profit at the group was €2.3m, including a net valuation gain of over €1.6m.

Meanwhile, the Reit's annualised rent roll as at 31st December 2018 was €6.3m.

The group, which in June last year became the first new share to trade on the Irish stock exchange since it became Euronext Dublin, reported strong occupancy of 96.5pc across its estate.

Almost 40pc of its portfolio – by income – is occupied by Government and other State Bodies, while 58.7pc comes from foreign direct investment companies as well as other corporate tenants.

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: "Yew Grove is the only Irish REIT investing predominantly in commercial office and industrial properties outside of the Dublin central business district.”

“This area of the market continues to combine attractive purchase yields and rising rent levels.”

Mr Laredo added that these trends align with the group’s “differentiated strategy, targeting well tenanted commercial real estate located outside of central Dublin and I look forward with a high degree of optimism to our first full year of active operations."

In its IPO last June, the group raised €75m. These funds have been fully deployed.

Online Editors