Yew Grove aims to raise €19m to fund acquisition pipeline

The money will be used to fund its pipeline of acquisitions.

Yew Grove, which is mainly focused on office space that is located outside of Dublin city centre, will look to place approximately 20 million new shares, each at a price of €0.97.

The new shares represent the second tranche of the company's 100 million share issuance programme that was announced in June.

Yew Grove said raising the funds would allow it to take advantage of the commercial property market's strong occupier demand, which is driving rents for office and industrial property higher.

The company has identified eight properties that are available for purchase, with a total cost of around €72m.

Additionally, it said it has identified a pipeline with a total cost of approximately €130m which is being progressed.

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove, said: "Since our IPO last year we have built a strong portfolio of diversified and differentiated Irish commercial property, offering attractive yields.

With the new funds we are raising as part of our share issuance programme we have the opportunity to significantly expand this portfolio and take advantage of the investment opportunities we see in our target areas of the Irish commercial property market.”

Goodbody is acting as joint broker and sole bookrunner in relation to the proposed placing.

Investec is acting as joint broker and nominated adviser to the company, and Guy Butler is acting as placing agent to Yew Grove in relation to the proposed placing.

