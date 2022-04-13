Working in property is no longer toxic, so what are the career options – and how do you get in?

A toxicity around property after the last financial crash saw degree courses in property, land, and construction struggling to survive, with mere handfuls of students choosing careers in these areas.

That has all turned around again and there are currently about 2,500 students in these disciplines in Irish colleges.

With the deadline for CAO applicants to choose their courses looming on May 1, James Lonergan, director of education and continuing professional development at the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), told me of the new options opening up – for students, and for those wishing to switch careers.

Chartered surveying is an honours degree course and a wide variety of accredited courses are offered, mostly by the technological universities. Reflecting the fact that many professionals now change careers, and the competitive environment for attracting students, the big change in recent times is the new array of courses which students can take while continuing to work.

For example, apprenticeship courses are available in Dublin, Cork and Galway which lead to a higher certificate, the equivalent of two years of a four-year degree, and these very popular courses qualify students for PSRA licensing.

SCSI has partnered with IT Sligo in offering new part-time courses in property facilities management, and mechanical and electrical courses for quantity surveyors – which are fully online and aimed at those already in the workplace. This year will also see the launch of the first ever apprenticeship courses at master’s level. This course is ideal for prospective career changers and those already doing some QS-type work, who wish to upgrade their qualification while keeping working.

Technological University Dublin (TUD) also offers ‘earn and learn’ courses in property, land, and construction – not through a traditional CAO or apprenticeship route, but specifically for those staying in employment while studying.

The range of options is dazzling and there are courses to suit all personality types, from those interested in a career as an estate agent, to quantity surveying, building surveying, and specialities such as land and mineral surveying.

The merging of academic institutions (Limerick IT and Athlone IT are now TU Shannon, while Sligo, Galway and Athlone ITs are now TU Atlantic) has led to a further expansion in the range of courses available – though nationally, demand from the private sector for professionals is limiting the availability of lecturers.

The demand for property, land , and construction graduates is extremely high and jobs offer starting salaries in the €30,000s. There are severe shortages of skills in some areas. For example, quantity surveyors are on Ireland’s ‘critical skills list’, which makes it easier to obtain visas, which has led to significant overseas recruiting.

An increasing proportion of women are joining the surveying courses and the SCSI runs a leadership and mentoring programme for women in the business.

Another smart initiative is the Space Surveyors schools programme, in partnership with Ordnance Survey Ireland and several universities, which involves students using satellite data to tackle environmental and social challenges, such as climate change.

I recommend careers in property for those who like variety, dealing with people, and opportunities to work outside the office. For information on all of the options, contact James Lonergan at SCSI on (01) 6445501.