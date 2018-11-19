Wetherspoon will continue to look for other sites in Ireland, having enjoyed what it describes as "great success" with its existing five pubs in the Republic of Ireland.

Wetherspoon’s to 'continue to look for sites' as it begins latest development in Dublin

Speaking as the company begins development work on a new pub in Dublin, Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin, said that he was "pleased" to have three new sites in development in Ireland.

"We have enjoyed great success with our existing five pubs in the Republic of Ireland and are pleased that we now have three new sites in development," Mr Martin said.

"We will continue to look for other sites."

The latest development in the heart of Dublin will see the UK pub chain invest €4m in the new pub in Lower Abbey Street, which will create 75 jobs.

The pub, which will be called The Silver Penny, is due to open in May 2019.

Two buildings are being restored to build the pub. The scheme features two bars, with the main bar at ground floor level. A second, more intimate bar, will be situated in an ornate former banqueting room upstairs

A small external terrace will link to the first-floor gallery, whilst next door, accessed via a glazed link building, a former chapel building will have an opening glass roof to provide an outdoor dining space.

