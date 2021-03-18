Westport pub with development potential offered for €550,000

DARBY’S, a Mayo pub located midway on the tourist route between Westport town and Leenane village, is being offered for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Crowley with a €550,000 asking price.

Occupying a 1.97 acre site at Cushlough, Liscarney, the two-storey property extends to 4,576 sq ft and has been totally refurbished over the past five years.

As well as a traditional style bar it has a snug, a dining/function room and a games room.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen, two sets of WCs, a cold room, store room and staff sitting room. To the side of the premises a former shop space offers potential to expand.

Upstairs a three-bedroom refurbished apartment extending to 1,145 sq ft is accessible from a private entrance.

