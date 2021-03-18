We need long term planning, it is just a pity it takes forever

| 8.7°C Dublin

Paul McNeive

Ireland has suffered badly from a lack of long- term planning, but recent years have seen a reversal of that with Project Ireland 2040, the National Planning Framework, the National Development Plan and three Regional Assemblies, overarching the local authorities. So far so good, but the inherently slow pace of making and implementing long- term plans can see shorter term planning and development needs set  aside  and perhaps not always for the good.

Two development “pinch points” caught my eye recently, on opposite sides of Dublin. In the south-west suburbs  a swathe of 700 hectares inside the M50, stretching from Ballyfermot to Ballymount, the city’s primary industrial location has been identified as a regeneration zone. The area is seen as suitable for redevelopment as a “mixed-use urban quarter” which would see the low intensity predominantly industrial uses replaced by higher density uses  such as residential and offices. 

This makes sense. This land is close to the city centre, a lot of the industrial estates are obsolete and the Luas has transformed accessibility. However, there are two issues for planners. The first is the multiplicity of ownerships and tenancies. Every square mile of this area will have scores of legal interests and the prospects of a developer acquiring all of those, relocating the occupiers and redeveloping brownfield sites are slim.

