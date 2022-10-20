Waterville investment offers prospect of 10.4pc gross yield

Each of the apartments benefits from ground floor, own-door entrances and two bedrooms

The entire holding in Waterville, Co Kerry, comprises three ground-floor office units, a doctor’s surgery and four overhead apartments

A fully let investment property in the heart of Waterville village in Co Kerry is being offered for sale with the prospect of a gross yield of 10.4pc.

Selling agent Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean is guiding €700,000 for the lot which generates €73,000 in total annual income.

The entire holding comprises three ground-floor office units, a doctor’s surgery and four overhead apartments. The ground floor offices are occupied by the HSE on a five-year lease which commenced in 2020. The doctor’s surgery is also leased on a five-year basis which has just been renewed.

Each of the apartments benefits from ground floor, own-door entrances and two bedrooms. Together they account for €28,500 of the annual rent. They also have views over Waterville’s Main St and the Atlantic Ocean seafront.

Expand Close Each of the apartments benefits from ground floor, own-door entrances and two bedrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Each of the apartments benefits from ground floor, own-door entrances and two bedrooms

They are approached via a small tastefully designed courtyard which is accessible by an entrance.

Located at the end of a terrace on Lower Main St, there is also passageway to the side.

With a 0.29-acre site, there is also ample car-parking to the rear of the property.

Waterville is one of the primary tourist attractions of Co Kerry with its golf courses and sandy beaches. It was originally made famous by silent movie comedian Charlie Chaplin who used to stay in the village on his visits to Ireland. Subsequently it was home to the famous Gaelic football manager Mick O’Dwyer who operated a hotel on the Main Street.

This property is being sold by a local person.