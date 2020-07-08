Waterford site on sale by IDA park

A commercial and industrial development site in Waterford city is on sale through REA O'Shea O'Toole with a €2.5m guide price (stock image)

A commercial and industrial development site in Waterford city is on sale through REA O'Shea O'Toole with a €2.5m guide price.

It is located on the Old Kilmeaden Road, next door to the main IDA Industrial Park, and extends to 28.26 acres.

Six acres are zoned for technology-based industry. The other 22.26 acres are zoned for C6 mixed/general, commercial/industrial/enterprise use in the Waterford City Development Plan 2013-2021.

It benefits from 150m frontage onto the old Kilmeaden Road, about 0.5km east of the Outer Ring Road which links with the N25 Euroroute.

Irish Independent