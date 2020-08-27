Warehouse and offices for rent in north west Dublin

Strategic location: Unit 1, Stadium Business Park, in Ballycoolin is close to the M50 and Dublin Airport.

A detached, headquarters- style warehouse and office facility in Ballycoolin in north west Dublin is being offered for rent on a new medium to long term lease.

Located at the entrance to Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 11, Unit 1 extends to 7,271 sq m (78,264 sq ft) comprising warehouse space of 6,371 sq m (68,577 sq ft) and 900 sq m (9,687 sq ft) of two-storey offices and staff facilities.

The offices will shortly be extensively refurbished and include a passenger lift. Sole agents Harvey are quoting an annual rent of €725,000 exclusive.

Self-contained, the site extends to 3.95 acres and has dedicated trailer parking. Service yard areas on both sides are gated. Its location also facilitates HGV's to circulate the building.

The clear internal height of the warehouse section is 12 m (39 ft) and loading access is via eight dock levellers and two full height level access doors.

Philip Harvey comments "There is currently a scarcity of high bay warehousing property, which is available for occupation before year end, for letting in Dublin and particularly properties of this scale. This is an opportunity to acquire a very well located HQ facility. The property benefits from many of the features that distribution companies desire."

Stadium Business Park is a strategically connected, established development in north west Dublin. It is particularly convenient to arterial routes to the north west of the country with just nine minute's drive time from M50 Motorway Junction 5 (N2) and six minutes from M50 Motorway Junction 6 (N3). Dublin International Airport and the north east of Ireland is also accessible via the M50 junction with the M1 which also provides access to the Port Tunnel.

Mr Harvey says the development is actively managed, attractively landscaped, secure and the service charge is very modest.

The most recent Commercial Property Monitor compiled by RICS and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland indicated that the industrial sector has proved the most Covid proof sector of the Irish commercial property market.

Surveyors predicted that rents in the sector could rise by 1.3pc over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, prime industrial values are expected to rise 1.5pc.

Irish Independent