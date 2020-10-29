Value of Hammerson’s Irish assets set to slide, says report

The value of Hammerson’s property portfolio – which includes a stake in Dundrum Town Centre – is set to slump by 13pc in the second half of this year and by 12pc next year, Goodbody Stockbrokers has warned.

That will see almost €200m wiped off the value of its flagship assets in Ireland between 2020 and 2021. Hammerson said in August that its prized assets in Ireland were valued at £834m (€922m) at the end of June, which represented a 9.9pc decline in the capital return for the properties.

UK-listed Hammerson owns 50pc of Dundrum Town Centre, with the other half owned by Allianz. Hammerson also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

Read More

In a report published yesterday, Goodbody warned that the new management team at Hammerson will find themselves in a “more difficult position than previously envisaged” unless they can bring capital values under control.

The stockbroker said that Hammerson’s valuation declines in Ireland for the current half and during 2021 will outpace those seen in the UK “given the Irish Government’s increasingly excessive lockdowns of non-essential retail”.

Hammerson announced last month that current CEO David Atkins will be succeeded by Rita-Rose Gagné at the end of the year.

The group also last week confirmed that Connor Owens has been named the head of its Irish operations.

Read More

Hammerson has been dealing with the fallout from bludgeoned retail activity as the Covid pandemic redraws the sector’s landscape. Retail vacancies in the UK are rising sharply, according to a report yesterday from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Hammerson raised £550m (€608m) last month in a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. It also sold the bulk of its stake in VIA Outlets for £274m.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analysts Colm Lauder and Eamonn Hughes said in their report that Hammeron’s efforts to bolster its balance sheet are “admirable” and have reduced its loan-to-value ratio from a high of 51pc to just over 40pc.

“Disposals, such as the recently completed VIA Outlet sale to APG, will further strengthen the balance sheet, but unless capital value declines are brought under control, the new management team will find themselves in a more difficult position that previously envisaged,” the report warned.

Read More

“Central to this is maintaining rent rolls, which given Covid restrictions is largely outside the control of Hammerson,” it added. “However, ensuring tenants are on a stable footing as we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis is within Hammerson’s control and could see an attractive income story emerging as retail property yields drift above 6pc.”

The Goodbody report cautioned that the stress on income streams created by the pandemic and forced closures of considerable parts of the tenant base has fuelled further uncertainty for retail property valuations.

Online Editors