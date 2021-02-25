Vacant Lucan offices could appeal to owner occupiers and investors

A PRIVATE vendor is seeking €1.2m from the sale of an office building, Block 3, Millbank Business Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Extending to 980 sq m (10,548 sq ft) over ground and first floor, the property is fully fitted and facilities include Cat 5 cabling, kitchen area and toilets.

Agent Johnny O’Connor of BidX1, who is conducting a private treaty sale, says the block is currently subdivided into block 3A and 3B but can easily be combined into a single office unit or subdivided into four units. He expects it could achieve rents of €10 to €12 per sq ft.

It also benefits from 66 surface car parking spaces. Block 3B, is currently let to Nostra Technologies Ltd at an annual rent of €60,000. Nostra is expected to vacate in June.

