US no longer top bolt-hole option for Hong Kong's nervous elite

As protests in Hong Kong intensified this summer, Los Angeles lawyer Bernard Wolfsdorf anticipated "a new wave of immigration" to the US so he travelled to China and met with regional immigration advisers.

They told him not to get excited.

"What I heard is, while many are leaving Hong Kong, the US isn't the No 1 destination," Mr Wolfsdorf said. "The US is simply not seen as the most desirable option presently."

When things go sideways around the globe, the US has traditionally served as an island of safety and security, particularly for the world's wealthy. The US is already home to more Hong Kongers than any country outside of mainland China, and recent data suggests more are looking to leave. Applications for a key emigration document, the "good citizenship card", are up 54pc in the past year, according to official data.

But anti-immigrant political rhetoric, high-profile incidences of gun violence and impending changes to the "investor visa" programme have encouraged Hong Kong's would-be emigres to consider alternatives such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The street demonstrations, which raise fundamental questions about the future of Hong Kong, escalated this month.

Two teenagers were shot as protesters fought with police, and the government used an emergency law for the first time in more than half a century to ban face masks.

Even before the protest movement began, the US was losing luster. In a December survey by Chinese University of Hong Kong, one-third of the city's citizens said they'd consider leaving.

Among them, the most popular destinations were Canada and Australia, with at least 18pc of respondents each, followed by Taiwan, at 11pc, and Singapore at 5pc. The US was the top choice for 2.9pc.

Australia is a favourite for clients of John Hu, founder and principal consultant at John Hu Migration Consulting in Hong Kong. Advantages include a small time difference with China and mild climate. Canada is also popular, Mr Hu said, especially for clients who want to follow family members who previously emigrated there.

Canada last year recorded its biggest influx of immigrants since 1913. Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the country has aggressively wooed immigrants. Its Global Skills Strategy programme, for example, offering temporary work permits to applicants in as little as two weeks, has lured about 40,000 workers and their family members over the past two years.

Family ties make the US attractive. So does the EB-5 investor visa programme, which offers residency to anyone able and willing to make a $500,000 investment in a business or other project that creates jobs. Applications from Hong Kong citizens are processed separately from investors from the mainland, which means that once an application is considered, it can often be approved with little if any wait.

The price of those visas is about to surge, however. Starting on November 21, the minimum investment rises to $900,000 (€820,000), part of a reform of the EB-5 programme.

Even for those currently in the queue, a bureaucratic backlog means it can take years to get a visa.

Still, the US remains a popular place to do business educate children, and park money. And even in the most stable times, the global super rich often see spreading assets around the world as an important way to protect their fortunes, said Kathryn von Matthiessen, partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in New York.

"Most families I work with are looking to create dynastic wealth," she said. "That means they have to manage political volatility and geographic volatility."

