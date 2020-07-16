UK developer Quintain to build 245 new homes in Dublin

Quintain, a UK-based property developer, has received planning permission to build 245 new homes in Lucan, county Dublin.

The homes, which are all build-to-sell, are made up of 213 houses, 16 duplexes and 15 apartments.

Construction on the site, which has a gross development value of around €82m, is due to being at the end of the year, with the first homes coming to market in the middle of next year, according to a statement from the group.

The Tandy’s Lane Village site is close to Quintain’s Somerton development where the first phase is complete.

Quintain has also reached “agreement in principle” for the building of a new primary school at Tandy’s Lane with the Department of Education. The two are targeting a 2023 opening for this new school.

Michael Hynes, joint managing partner of Quintain Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be making further progress on our residential pipeline in the Lucan area with this planning approval for Tandy’s Lane Village.

These 245 homes will form part of a growing community with access to green space and school facilities, and the wider amenities of Lucan on the doorstep with easy access to Dublin city centre.”

Elsewhere, Quintain is developing 220 acres in the Adamstown/Lucan area of Dublin, where it plans to build over 4,000 homes and 600,000 sq.ft. of commercial space.

The company’s broader land portfolio covers 460 acres of prime assets in Ireland at Adamstown, Clonburris, Portmarnock, and Cherrywood, and when developed will make Quintain the third largest residential developer in the country.

Online Editors