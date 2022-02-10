Two Dublin hospitality venues come to the market for €1.5m apiece

Two south Dublin hospitality venues are among the properties brought to the market this week by Bagnall Doyle MacMahon, both with separate price tags of about €1.5m.

The larger of the two is Boland’s pub in Stillorgan, Co Dublin which extends to 4,262sqft. The other is the former Dobbins restaurant, located at No 15 Stephen’s Lane, between the two Mount Streets in Dublin 2.

Boland’s is situated on The Hill, beside Stillorgan Plaza shopping mall and cinema, and facing Stillorgan Shopping Centre. It has a lounge bar on the ground floor with overflow capacity on the first floor.

It is being sold by a private investor who is reported to have paid well in excess of its €1.4m asking price in 2017. The property also comes with a narrow site to its rear and side. It also offers the potential for alternative uses, subject to the planning consents.

Selling agent John Ryan of Bagnall Doyle MacMahon says the business is generating a satisfactory level of drink-only turnover, and offers an opportunity to exploit its trading potential – as two significant residential developments with hundreds of apartments are in train on nearby sites.

The former Dobbins restaurant is in a mews-style location in Dublin 2, in the heart of Georgian Dublin and the central business district.

In the last century, Dobbins’ owner, the late John O’Byrne, made the venue the place for Dublin’s fashionable business set to mingle. He knew the wannabe models, the up-and-coming politicos, the ambitious entrepreneurs and the whizz-kid legal eagles. He greeted them as soon as they set foot in the place with the latest gossip he knew would interest them.

Dobbins is made up of a two-storey restaurant which extends to 3,778sqft. Behind a stone-clad gated entrance lies a rectangular building, comprising a ground-floor bar/reception area and customer toilets, a large catering kitchen and dining area, a conservatory-style restaurant, plus an outside terrace/smoking area. On the first floor there is a private dining room, a prep kitchen with cold-room storage, and staff changing facilities.

The former restaurant has capacity for more than 100 covers, but has not traded for many years and would require some capital expenditure to reinstate it to its former glory.