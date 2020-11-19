Trinity College appoint Savills to advise on €1bn innovation campus

Trinity College has appointed real estate group Savills to provide financial management and advice for the €1bn ‘Trinity East’ project.

The project involves the potential development of an estimated 100,000 sq m Innovation Campus at Trinity’s current site at Grand Canal Dock.

Upon completion, it is intended that the 5.5-acre site will deliver 40,000 sqm of academic space, 40,000 sq m of commercial space and 20,000 sqm of cultural and supporting uses, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of €1bn.

In a statement, Savills said it will advise Trinity College in the initial stages of the project in the areas of preparation of the business case, market testing, formulating and design of the procurement strategy and, if appropriate, the securing a development partner to deliver the project.

Mary Birmingham, project director at Savills, said: “We are very excited to be part of this project – the first of its kind in Ireland.

Savills has extensive experience in the development of innovation districts in cities around the world – which we will utilise for the execution and delivery of this strategically important development for the country as a whole.”

Trinity East will house a major new research institute to be known as E3RI focused on bringing together multiple disciplines – engineering, computer science, natural sciences and material science – which will work at scale to tackle challenging research problems facing enterprise and society.

In addition, Trinity’s four national centres – the SFI Centres AMBER, CONNECT and ADAPT and the EI / IDA Technology Centre Learnovate – will be housed at the new campus.

Online Editors