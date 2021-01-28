Tipperary industrial sites for sale from €25,000 per acre

SITES for industrial development projects on 100 acres of the former Lisheen Mine lands at Killoran, Moyne, Co Tipperary have been brought to the market by the owner of the former mine, Lisheen Mining company owned by Vedanta

Agents Knight Frank are quoting between €25,000 and €30,000 per acre for sites from three acres upwards.

Situated within short distances from both the M7 and M8 motorways, the location is accessible from major arterial routes serving Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Dublin while towns including Urlingford, Thurles and Templemore are located close by.

The lands are officially designated as the National Bioeconomy Campus where renewable biological resources from land and sea are used to produce food, materials and energy which has attracted grant funding from the EU and Enterprise Ireland.

Additionally, ‘Modern Demonstrator Region’ status has been awarded by the European Commission, one of only six such regions in the EU.

James Meagher of Knight Frank said that most of the agricultural and other interests in the more than 800-acre portfolio have been sold or are under offer.

Online Editors