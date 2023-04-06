Three Galway city hospitality properties brought to market

24 Quay Street, Galway, is on the market for €1,150,000

Three Galway city centre hospitality properties have come to the market at prices ranging between €1.1m and €3m through agent O’Donnellan & Joyce for private treaty sales.

The most valuable of them is Richardson’s Bar at 1 Eyre Square on the corner with Prospect Hill which is being sold by Tom Richardson, a second generation publican who plans to retire.

Extending to 554 sqm, its ground floor accommodates an open-plan bar fronting Eyre Square and an off-licence fronting onto Prospect Hill. The bar area benefits from a cellar for deliveries.

Its first floor accommodates a function room, commercial kitchen and toilet facilities. A further two floors accommodate six ensuite bedrooms, along with an open-plan living/kitchen area.

It has been suggested that it could sell for between €2.7m and €3m.

Cooke's restaurant and wine bar on Abbeygate Street Upper in Galway

Meanwhile, the Cooke family is selling their restaurant and wine bar on Abbeygate Street Upper which is close to Shop Street and Eyre Square, and which enjoyed a reputation for good food and an intimate dining atmosphere.

Extending to 377 sqm, the mid-terraced, four-storey building includes a ground and first-floor restaurant with a number of dining rooms accommodating 85 seats, fully-fitted kitchen, wine bar and staff facilities.

The second and third floors are currently fitted out for residential use but could be reconfigured to offer a variety of uses. An external roof patio completes its accommodation.

The building has been refurbished and modernised internally to offer modern facilities while also retaining the unique charm and character of the original building. Its guide price is €1.2m.

The third property at 24 Quay Street, had been occupied by Costa Coffee until Covid struck.

A land mark feature of the property is that part of it includes a section of the historic Blake’s Castle which is a three-storey medieval tower house dating back to 1470.

Most of the 160 sqm property which is for sale is located on the ground floor of the tower and the adjoining building. A first floor area provides an additional seating area along with guest toilet facilities and storage area.

The agent is asking €1,150,000 on behalf of a receiver.