The Headline Bar gastro pub on Dublin’s Clanbrassil St comes to market for €1.3m

The property extends to 6,813 sqft over three storeys and a basement

A gastro pub near the trendy Portobello area of Dublin 8 has come to the market with a €1.3m-plus guide price.

Known for the quality of its food, 57 The Headline Bar on the landmark corner of Clanbrassil Street and South Circular Road was recently named as one of the best places to have Sunday lunch in Dublin, with the judges citing the quality of its Sunday roasts.

“That’s no small feat for the long-established traditional-style licensed premises,” said John Ryan of selling agent BDM Property.

Hospitality masters Geoff Carty and Maire Ni Mhaoile have operated the business successfully under a lease for the past number of years but the property is now being offered to the market with vacant possession.

Extending to 6,813 sqft over three storeys and a basement, the premises is designed with a rustic décor that blends vintage and contemporary elements.

Its accommodation comprises a ground floor lounge bar with traditional bar counter and back bar together with a fully equipped catering kitchen. On the first floor there is a lounge/private function room and customer toilets. On the second floor there is owner-occupier residential accommodation comprising a living room, kitchen/dining, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. In the basement there are additional customer toilets and ample keg and bottle storage areas.

Clanbrassil Street is a busy main thoroughfare stretching from Patrick Street to Harold’s Cross Bridge.