A popular public house based in south Dublin has been put up for sale by its well known owners.

'The end of a golden age' - Popular bar Kiely's of Donnybrook up for sale

Punters of Kiely's of Donnybrook shared their sadness at the decision but wished publicans Pat and Mary well in their retirement.

The Dublin 4 bar regularly featured as the go-to hub for rugby fans in the Ross O'Carroll Kelly book series. In a post on social media, the couple said that they will be retiring and "giving our four wonderful children a shot at living their lives".

"It took a lot of soul searching to make this decision as we have had 30 wonderful years in Donnybrook and made life long friends not just in Ireland but across the world," they said. "We want to thank everyone for your support in that time and especially our hard working staff."

For those already grieving at the loss off their "second home" or their "chicken wings after Sunday night racing" at the landmark spot, all is not lost. "It's not goodbye yet as we expect to be around for several months yet so drop in for a chat," the publicans added.

The estate agents who are looking after Kiely's sale have been contacted for further details.

Online Editors