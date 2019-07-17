The block stuff: 13-storey build 'will compromise tourists' view from Guinness Storehouse bar'

Last month, one of the country's largest builders, the Marlet Property Group lodged a 10-year planning permission application to construct 550 build-to-rent apartments in five blocks at Grand Canal Place, Dublin 8.

In response to the proposal, ceo of the Irish Tourism Industry Federation (ITIF), Eoghan O'Mara Walsh has told Dublin City Council that the plan "will compromise the visitor experience and views from the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse".

Mr O'Mara Walsh points out that the Storehouse is Ireland's most-visited tourist attraction, welcoming 1.8million visitors per annum.

"In total last year, according to Fáilte Ireland figures, international tourists spent €2bn while visiting Dublin and the Storehouse. Its Gravity Bar experience is critical to sustaining and growing this," said Mr O'Mara Walsh.

"The highlight and focal point of the Storehouse visit is the largely unimpeded 360 degree view from the Gravity Bar and this is an important consideration to factor in to any development plans around the area.

"To our mind, the view must be protected as much as possible and we request that the current plans be reviewed with the important tourism economy in mind," the ITIF boss told the Council.

Irish Independent