South Dublin site offers potential for 3.9-acre residential project

A 3.9-acre site at Old Connaught Avenue, Rathmichael, in south Dublin has been brought to the market and agents Savills are guiding €1.5m for it.

The site is zoned Objective A1 under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Local Area Development Plan 2022-2028, which aims to provide for new residential communities and sustainable neighbourhood infrastructure.

Situated at the corner of Old Connaught Avenue and Ferndale Road, it is bordered by the Old Connaught House apartment complex to the north and the property is accessible via a right of way through this complex.

Detached housing is located to the south, residential and commercial developments to the east, and Old Conna Golf Club to the west.

This article was updated on May 4th to correct the guide price.