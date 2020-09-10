South Dublin office premises sells for around €600,000

Ashgrove House, an office property off Kill Avenue in Dun Laoghaire, has been bought by a local business for around €600,000

Ashgrove House, an office property off Kill Avenue in Dun Laoghaire, has been bought by a local business for around €600,000. Extending to 6,255 sq ft, the agents TWM had been quoting €625,000. The lot comprises a detached three storey office building on a 0.2 acre site which has parking for 15 cars.

The purchasers, who have already begun renovations, will operate from part of the premises while continuing to run the rest of the property as a serviced office centre.

Prior to the sale, the building which is located in the Ashgrove Industrial Estate, was partially occupied by three licensees and produced €19,680 per annum. As it is laid out in 25 lettable rooms, this offers physical distancing for occupants.

Irish Independent