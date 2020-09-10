Soft skills are the key to unlocking enthusiasm and your potential

Indeed, the "property business" is invariably referred to as a "people business," so developing our "soft-skills" and our "emotional intelligence" (EI) is vital, if we are to maximise our potential. (stock image)

You spent years studying for your professional qualification and you still have ongoing continuing professional development requirements to meet. But what if I told you that all that work is only about half of your value to the business? Whilst your qualification as a surveyor, architect or engineer is hard-won, relying on your technical skills alone will only ever see you earn the quotidian rate of pay for that skill.

To paraphrase Dale Carnegie from ninety years ago: I will pay the routine fee for any technical skill, but I will pay the earth for a man who can enthuse others, for that skill is gold dust.

Over thirty years' experience in the property business tells me that those words are as true as ever. Indeed, the "property business" is invariably referred to as a "people business," so developing our "soft-skills" and our "emotional intelligence" (EI) is vital, if we are to maximise our potential.

Every single contact with a client or a potential purchaser is an opportunity to sell yourself and your firm. And whether you realise it or not, the other person is forming a view as to whether you are "average" or so impressive that they want to give you more of their work. But they don't even think about your professional qualification. That's a given.

Those with the best "people skills" generally rise to the top of organisations. They will become leaders of departments and eventually firms and the top-earners. That is because of their ability to enthuse others and to deal brilliantly with people in any situation.

When I was studying for my chartered surveying qualification there was no mention of "soft skills" and I learned by observing what went on in a busy commercial agency.

But the good news is that there is a fast growing awareness of the importance of these skills, and Technological University Dublin (TUD) has been increasing the "soft-skills" content of it's courses in the College of Engineering and Built Environment.

I spoke with Ms Sonya Meekel, a lecturer at TUD and she told me that this increased focus is bolstered by demand from both industry and students. "The feedback from building contractors, for example," she told me "is that they can develop the graduates technical skills, but that they would like to see graduates having more competence on the EI side, for example on bedding into teams." She added that students are looking for more soft skills training too, as "they know they need it".

Ms Meekel is ideally placed to provide this education. She has worked as an engineer and project manager and recently completed an MBA on the "Strategic Imperatives of Soft Skills Training" which she has embedded into her role as a lecturer at TUD.

She believes that people can be taught to be great communicators "but that a lot of hard work goes into making it look easy." Key skills, she says, are to portray a passion for your topic as well as developing "self-awareness." A challenge, she told me, is having to think harder about communications in this age of falling attention spans and online interaction. The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland is running a series of her workshops over the coming months, which I recommend.

