Small steps will take us towards recovery from the Covid-19 crisis

Christmas Eve, 1982, was the day I woke up. On the 10th of December I was in a car crash, whilst returning from the Society of Chartered Surveyors' annual dinner. I had multiple broken bones. But the worst of it was the burns. There was no skin on my right leg. There were no toes on my left foot. My hands were badly burnt. I was surrounded by the last survivors of The Stardust disaster. They had been in the burns hospital for over 18 months.

By February, I had been anointed five times. I had multiple skin grafts and I could close my fist around my left thigh. That month, my right leg was amputated above the knee, as a lifesaving procedure. A few days later, my left leg was amputated, below the knee. I was a trainee in an auctioneering firm. I was 20 years old. There seemed to be no future.

Twenty-five great years later, I was the managing director of Savills, married with three children, and was the first double amputee helicopter pilot in the world.

Since retiring from the property business, my main link with the industry is writing this column. My core work is as a motivational speaker, and I am well used to telling my story, and how the lessons I learned in The National Rehabilitation Hospital helped me restart my life, and translated into successful strategies for business.

But, it's amazing how naturally we all adapt to the routine, and I frequently forget that my story seems to have a value. I was reminded of that, this week: Promotivate, a European speaker's agency had booked me for an event in Rome, which obviously, was cancelled. But, instead, they asked their speakers to record a short video with a positive message, for their video channel. I also uploaded it to Facebook and LinkedIn.

I have been taken aback at the reaction; the simple video has about 10,000 views and provoked hundreds of comments. Most of those are from professionals in the property business, and I also received a lot of private messages and phone calls. It is clear to me now that people are more shaken than I expected by this coronavirus crisis. Even the more senior professionals, who have experienced 9/11 and various market crashes, and who must lead their teams with a "brave face," are perhaps more unsettled than they appear. We are craving positivity.

Losing my legs aged 20 seemed like the end of the world. But in fact, it was a re-setting. I had to press 'control-alt-delete' and start everything from zero again. Would I live? Would I be able to stand? Would I be able to walk on prosthetic legs? Would I be able to work?

I was forced into re-evaluating my life. I had been given a second chance-against the odds. I decided to make the very best of it. I was no longer content to be "average". I would make sure that I fulfilled every scrap of potential I had.

The rehabilitation process centres on goalsetting and having a plan of small steps. The hospital taught me the power of positive thinking, of visualisation, and how to deal with the setbacks.

And I'm recommending the same thing now. Use this time to think. Let this crisis be your relaunch. What will you be like when normality returns? Reassess your values and feel grateful. Write your own plan of small steps, the things that you will do differently, to be more effective, more energised, more enthusiastic and more generous.

How will you make the most of that gloriously unique potential you have?

