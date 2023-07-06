Sligo coastal resort, close to Mullaghmore, offers a range of income prospects

A seaside resort near the seafront at Bunduff, Cliffoney, Co Sligo has been brought to the market with a guide price in excess of €1.25m. Known as Harbour View Resort, the successful trading asset comprises 10 residential properties including a seven-bedroom detached house. The other buildings include nine terraced houses of which seven are two bedrooms with the latter ranging in size from 689sqft to 720sqft.

One of the end-of-terrace houses accommodates four-bedrooms while the other end-of-terrace house accommodates two 603sqft two-bedroom apartments.

The whole property has well-maintained landscaped areas, tennis court, playground and ancillary office/storage accommodation on a site which extends to about 4.5 acres.

Joint selling agents are TDL Horizons and Sean O’Boyle Auctioneers.

Located at the foot of the Darty Mountains, it is close to Bunduff Lough, Mullaghmore beach and the Atlantic Ocean to its rear while it also has views over to Classiebawn Castle, once owned by the late Earl of Mountbatten and cousin of King Charles III.

The property is located on the N15 between Sligo and Bundoran on the Wild Atlantic Way west of Ireland tourist route. More recently the resort has been in short-term residential use and so presents a turnkey investment opportunity. Only 25km north of Sligo town, 4km from Mullaghmore and 11km south of Bundoran, the resort originally catered for the tourism market.

Known as Harbour View Resort, the successful trading asset comprises 10 residential properties

Harbour View is well located to offer a destination holiday as well as its spectacular landscapes, it can offer a ‘cluster style’ of accommodation to the group market. Mullaghmore is renowned for its beautiful coastal walks on Mullaghmore Head, the quaint harbour and beach. This is the heart of Yeats Country.

In recent years Mullaghmore has become a surfing destination for professionals and elite surfers, given the magnitude of the waves.

Sean O’Boyle of Sean O’Boyle Auctioneers points out that the resort can also cater for the residential market because of its proximity to Sligo, a vibrant urban centre, which offers employment by international and indigenous companies. “Given the existing lack of supply, demand for well-located rental product is currently very high,” he said.

Niamh Walsh of TDL Horizons, who are tourism property experts, commented: “The area has become a huge hit for staycations and the resort has the potential to offer self-catering.”