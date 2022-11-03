Sites with investor and developer appeal in Clonee and Malahide go under the hammer

Two properties with appeal for investors and developers will go up for auction this month with the Offr.io platform.

The more valuable of them is a town-centre development site at Clonee Plaza, Main Street, Clonee, Co Meath, with planning permission for 25 apartments and three ground-floor commercial units.

Auctioneer Eamon O’Flaherty, of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, is guiding €1.25m for it.

The second lot is an investment property at 6 Townyard Lane, in Malahide village, Co Dublin. Cara Murphy at REA Grimes has set an opening bid of €525,000 for it on behalf of the vendor Mazars.

The Clonee site is rectangular in shape and fronts onto the Main Street. Its planning permission allows for a mixed-use four- to five-storey building to include 25 apartments, three ground-floor retail/cafe units (approx. 315 sq m) and 35 surface parking spaces to the rear of the building.

Clonee itself is an expanding commuter town, straddling the Meath-Dublin county boundary, just off the M3 motorway and only 14km from Dublin city centre. The online auction for the Clonee site will be held on November 24.

The Malahide investment generates €25,200 in annual rents from three tenants which would equate to a net initial yield of 4.4pc. In addition a 35.8 sq m ground-floor unit is vacant. That unit was formerly a clothes outlet and has its own door entrance, changing rooms and staff area with WC.

Extending to almost 110 sq m over two floors, the total premises includes two retail units at ground floor and two upstairs office units.

Cult Barber occupies one of the ground-floor retail units which has its own door entrance.

Upstairs, the two offices share an entrance, hall and waiting area. One of these units extends to almost 14.5 sq m and the other to 14.2 sq m.

Ms Murphy said the lot could appeal to an owner-occupier seeking a small premises with the added attraction of investment income.

This online auction is scheduled to take place on November 25.

Malahide benefits from an upmarket local population, and the seaside town attracts high numbers of visitors to many local attractions such as Malahide Castle where there are concerts and events.