Revenue falls at Glenveagh as the number of house completions declines

Listed builder Glenveagh Properties expects to report revenue of €232m for 2020, a decline on the €284m reported the prior year.

Last year the group, which focuses on starter and rental homes, completed 700 units, down from 844 in 2019, according to a trading update.

During the year the firm was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The Stephen Garvey-headed company said it was a “strong performance on revenue and completions notwithstanding Covid-19 restrictions.”

The average selling price for each home was €311,000, a decline on the average price of €321,000 the year before. Glenveagh said the price reflected its focus on suburban starter-home schemes.

Its underlying core gross margin of 14pc for 2020 is “in line with management's expectations” and reflects costs associated with Covid-19 safety measures and operating protocols.

This margin suggests a full year gross profit of €29.1m, according to analysts at Davy.

In addition, the core gross margin was affected by “negative mix effects” as units at the group's new higher margin sites were delayed due to the pandemic, Glenveagh said.

“A significant portion of the mix effect and the impact of increased Covid-19 costs are expected to abate from 2021,” it added.

Looking to this year, the company has visibility on 1,150 unit completions, which it said is underpinned by private reservations and institutional private rental sector sales at core and non-core sites.

The company finished the year with 544 core units contracted or reserved for 2021.

"In what started out as a challenging year we are pleased to conclude 2020 with considerable momentum and strong visibility on our target unit deliveries of 1,150 units for 2021,” Stephen Garvey, chief executive of Glenveagh, said.

Glenveagh ended the period with net cash of approximately €37m.

The company is in the process of delivering a five-year refinancing comprising of a term component and a revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks. This will facilitate Glenveagh's medium-term growth objective of 3,000 units per year, it said.

