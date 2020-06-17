Retail units with rental growth potential for sale on northside

Tenants in the occupied units currently include Polo Stores Ltd

A retail investment property at the Timber Mills development opposite the Artane Castle Shopping Centre on Dublin's northside is being offered for sale with a €950,000 guide price.

Joint agents Robert Colleran and Lisney say that the vendor, Werdna limited, has a preference to sell the property as one lot but bids on each of the four units will also be considered.

The four retail units have a combined total floor area of about 806 sq m. Of these three are let and generate annual rental income of €70,000. Total income could be increased to €92,000 per year when the fourth, unit 3, is let.

It extends to 195 sq m and it is estimated could generate about €22,000 annually.

Tenants in the occupied units currently include Polo Stores Ltd, D Leech plumbing Ltd and Markey Ron Ltd, trading as Sebastian Marks hair and beauty salon.

Timber Mills is an attractive purpose-built mixed commercial and residential development completed in 2008. The retail units benefit from customer car parking spaces.

