Retail investment and letting opportunities in Dublin 2

Busy: The west side of Westmoreland Street benefits from foot traffic between Grafton Street and O’Connel Street

Two retail properties on one of Dublin city centre's main thoroughfares are available, one as an investment and the other as a letting.

The first of these, 6 Westmoreland Street, near the corner with Fleet Street and Temple Bar, is fully let and generating net annual income of €172,500 from four tenants.

Agent Quinn Agnew is quoting €3m which would provide a yield of 5.2pc.The mid-terrace redbrick property extends to a net internal floor area of 254 sq m (2,735sq ft) over five storeys and a basement.

As much as €140,000 of the rent, exclusive of outgoings, is generated from Boyle Bookmakers Ltd, which occupies 1,031 sq ft at ground floor, mezzanine and basement levels. Its 20-year lease is due to expire in February 2023.

Each of the other floors extends to about 39 sq m and the tenants include a travel agency, a hairdressers and a property management company.

This western side of Westmoreland St is traditionally the busier side as it benefits from the footfall between Grafton Street, Temple Bar, O'Connell Street and Henry Street.

Meanwhile, across the road at 28 Westmoreland Street, and two doors down from the Wax Museum, a ground floor retail unit with basement and first-floor storage space is available to rent.

Joint agents Coldwell Banker Commercial and Mervyn Feely Associates are seeking €90,000 per annum in rent which is 10pc below their previous quote. Last used as a coffee shop, it would suit a range of uses including retail and showroom.

Traditionally this was the quieter side of Westmoreland Street because of its traffic island location. However, footfall on this side has multiplied in recent years following the extension of the Luas green line for which a stop is located practically outside the premises now available for rent.

The ground floor shop area extends to 126 sq m, first floor to 67 sq m, and the basement to 117 sq m.

Meanwhile, also in Dublin 2, the Bang and Olufsen franchisees, NuConnect, are seeking key money of €30,000 for 15 Duke Street, which is on one of the streets connecting Grafton and Dawson streets. Bang & Olufsen is a well know brand of luxury music, TV and entertainment systems. The occupier is looking for a bigger building.

Comprising a ground floor retail unit extending to 373 sq ft, in 2018 it was reported that the tenants invested €300,000 in its fit out etc.

The current 15-year lease with five-year rent reviews runs from March 2013 at annual rent of €57,500.

Quinn Agnew, which is the agent, report interest mainly from male fashions and specialist retailers and say it could suit a range of retail uses.

The unit is in walk-in condition, ready for trading and will suit a wide range of retail users.

Irish Independent