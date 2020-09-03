Residential investment offers 7.05pc yield near city centre

A residential investment at 2 and 3 Harrington Street, Dublin 8, near one of the capital's liveliest night spots, is for sale with a €2.7m guide price.

It comprises two pre-'63, three storey over basement mid-terraced buildings. Together they accommodate 26 individual units, of which 25 are occupied.

Agents Colliers International understand that the current annual rent is about €198,960 and say that based on the quoted price this would equate to an net initial yield of 7.05pc.

Located at the junction of Harrington Street and Camden Street, this is close to some of the city's most popular bars and restaurants.

In addition major employers and office occupiers in the area include EY, Investec, IDA Ireland, WeWork and Amazon.

Irish Independent