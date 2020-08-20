Residential and commercial lots continue appeal for investors

Investors continue to show strong demand for a number of types of Irish property including core office properties, industrial and logistics assets and multifamily residential investment opportunities including social housing. This is the view of Marie Hunt, executive director at property advisors CBRE Ireland.

"We are expecting to see a rebound in investment activity once travel restrictions are lifted and international investors can travel to inspect buildings and assess opportunities," she adds.

On the other hand the occupier side of the market has been particularly impacted in the short term by the sudden decline in economic activity mirroring trends being experienced elsewhere in Europe.

"Nonetheless, the continued low-interest rate environment, coupled with ample unallocated capital means the market is well-positioned for a bounce-back with certain sectors proving very resilient," she says.

A CBRE report expects Europe, Middle East and Africa real estate investment to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

While commercial investment volumes dipped by 39pc in Q2 2020, there remains ample unallocated capital and pent up demand for European prime property. It also demand for 'smart' buildings will benefit prime headquarters offices.

Irish Independent