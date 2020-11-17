Rents to ‘remain under pressure’ until large numbers can return to the office – Hibernia Reit

Vacancy rates will continue to rise in Dublin offices and rents will “remain under pressure” until there is a clear pathway for workers to return to offices in “meaningful numbers,” according to the CEO of Hibernia Reit.

"In our view the pandemic is accelerating pre-existing changes in working patterns, such as more remote working, a greater focus on collaborative spaces in offices, increased emphasis on employee wellness and office buildings' sustainability credentials,” Kevin Nowlan added.

“This is something we had been factoring into our building designs already,” he said.

Since March the group has experienced a decline of 3.8pc in the value of its portfolio, reducing the value to €1.42bn from €1.46bn, according to its half-year report.

The valuation declined 3.2pc in quarter one and 0.6pc in quarter two, primarily due to lower office net estimated rental values (ERVs) and higher office yields.

Hibernia Reit said it has collected 99pc of its commercial property rent for the quarter-ended December 31.

Rent collected from its residential arm stood at 98pc for November.

Hibernia Reit said 60pc of its rent roll is from technology companies or state entities.

The group’s annual contracted rent of €66.5m at September 30 is up 1pc since March.

Hibernia has two office schemes on track to complete early next year, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, as well as three major office developments fully planning approved and ready to start in next 12-26 months.

“Despite the challenging environment in the six months to September 2020 we have made significant progress with our strategic priorities and our business performed well, delivering further growth in distributable income and recording only a modest decline in portfolio value,” Mr Nowlan said.

The group has net debt of €265.3m, with a loan-to-value ratio of 18.7pc. It has cash and undrawn facilities of €130m.

Hibernia declared an interim dividend per share of 2.0 cent, up 14.3pc on prior year.

Earlier this week the company completed its €25m share buyback programme launched in August, which saw 23.1m shares repurchased at an average price per share of €1.08.

Online Editors