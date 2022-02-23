Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private landlord, reported net rental income of €63m in the 12 months to 31 December, a 5.4pc increase on the prior year.

The increase in rental income was mainly due to investment in new apartments and organic rental growth across the portfolio, according to annual results from the group.

The company has just over 3,800 homes for rent at the end of last year, up from 3,688 at the end of 2020.

Revenue from investment properties increased 6.7pc year-on-year to €79.7m, on the back of acquisitions.

Ires Reit's apartment blocks range from the super high-end Marker apartments at Grand Canal Square in the Dublin docks and the Elm Park development close to St Vincent's Hospital and RTÉ in Dublin 4, to modern developments in Tallaght, Finglas and Inchicore.

The company maintained high residential occupancy levels of 99.1pc as of 31 December 2021.

Total rent collections (including commercial rent collections) were 99.2pc at the end of the year. Its overall average monthly rent increased to €1,678 in 2021 from €1,624 the prior year.

Ires said it did not apply any rent increases on existing resident leases for the period from April 2020 to October 2021 due to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the results, Margaret Sweeney, CEO of Ires Reit, said: “The economic growth outlook for Ireland and the fundamentals of our business remain strong with a young growing population, reducing household sizes, and continuing strong international investment supporting continued requirements for good quality professionally managed private rental accommodation.”

“As we enter 2022, headwinds in relation to inflation and interest rates, which have not been a significant factor over the last 10 years, will put necessary focus on operational costs and efficiencies from operational scalability and enabling technology,” she added.

The company’s adjusted EPRA Earnings (before non-recurring costs) increasing by 1.9pc to €37m. EPRA Earnings – the earnings from the core operational activities – decreased by 7.1pc to €31.6m.

Ires reported profit of €67.5m last year, a 15.8pc increase on 2020. This figure includes a property revaluation of €34.9m.

At the end of the year the company’s portfolio was valued at €1.5bn, due to investments and the revaluation gain of €34.9m.

Based on the recent valuations, Ires said its portfolio is “approximately 9.4pc below market rent indicating further opportunity in the medium term.”