Rental income increases at Ireland’s largest private landlord

Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private landlord, says its net rental income increased by almost 6pc to €31.3m in the first six months of this year.

The improved performance was due to growth in its portfolio on the back of acquisitions and organic rental growth, according to interim results from the group.

Ires said it did not apply any rent increases on existing resident leases over the past year “in recognition of the societal challenges presented by the Covid pandemic.”

Ires Reit's apartment blocks range from the super high-end Marker apartments at Grand Canal Square in the Dublin docks and the Elm Park development close to St Vincent's Hospital and RTÉ in Dublin 4, to modern developments in Tallaght, Finglas and Inchicore. It currently has 3,836 rental units.

Occupancy in the first six months of this year remains “robust” at 98.6pc across the residential portfolio.

The company’s residential rent collection rates were at around 99pc for the period.

Margaret Sweeney, chief executive of Ires Reit, said: “The results for the first half reflect the continuing execution of our growth strategy with investment of €69.2m in further residential homes for rental in the period.”

“These results demonstrate the strong resilience of the business during this uncertain and challenging time with net rental income margin achieved of 79.5pc and continued strong occupancy across the portfolio of 98.6pc,” Ms Sweeney added.

Ires Reit’s EPRA earnings – a measure of performance in commercial real estate – increased 11.9pc to €17.8m.

The group’s EPRA earnings per share increased by 9.7pc to 3.4 cents for the six months ended June 30 mainly due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in non-recurring costs incurred.

As at June 30 Ires’ portfolio was valued at €1.5bn, up 5.6pc in the period due to investments of €69.2m and a revaluation gain of €8.7m.

In the first half of this year Ires purchased 146 residential units in the Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin 15 for €60m.

The group disposed of unit C4 and the food court at Tallaght Cross West for gross proceeds of €1.7m and a profit of €870,000 in May.

Ires also entered into a 25-year social housing lease for 128 units at Hampton Wood that is expected to close this month.

As at June 30, the group had available facilities of €187m and €14.4m of cash.

Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said: “Ires’s [first half] results have further highlighted the resilience of mid-market of Irish PRS [private rental sector] with valuations and earnings matching our expectations."

“Management has also remained conscious of the difficulties of repeated lockdowns, freezing rents across its in-situ portfolio over the last 16-months. Ires has weathered Covid well.”