Business Commercial Property

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Rental income and property values increase at Green Reit

Green Reit CEO Pat Gunne
Green Reit CEO Pat Gunne
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Real estate investment trust company Green Reit has reported a 2pc rise in rental income to €34.4m in the six months to 31 December 2018.

In its interim results statement today, the group said its total property value had increased 4pc to €1.48bn in the six months to 31 December, from €1.42bn at 30 June 2018.

The group’s EPRA net asset value, that is its net asset value per share, increased 2.2pc to €1.83 per share.  

However, profit for the six month period fell by 14pc to €45.6m.

Reits are a special type of company, they can only invest in property but benefit from reduced taxation - including not having to pay corporation tax on rental profits or the standard capital gains on asset sales.

Pat Gunne, CEO of Green Property Reit Ventures, said: "The quality of our portfolio has never been stronger, and we continue to exploit value-accretive opportunities in both logistics and offices, through our active asset management and development programmes."

"The market remains supportive of our strategy, with prevailing values well-underpinned by healthy overseas and domestic demand for prime Irish commercial real estate."

Online Editors

Also in Business