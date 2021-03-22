Rent roll increases at Dublin-listed Yew Grove Reit

Stock market-listed property investor Yew Grove Reit increased its rent roll last year to €10.9m from €8.9m at the end of 2019.

This has further increased to €11.3m from January 1 this year.

The company experienced 100pc rent collections for both the final quarter of 2020 and the first three months of this year, according to annual results from the group.

The company’s portfolio valuation on 31 December 2020 was €141.9m, up from €115.8m at the end of 2019.

Yew Grove said its properties benefit from “attractive” leases, with two thirds of its rent coming from multinationals.

A further 26pc of rent comes from the Government and other state bodies, while 4pc is from large businesses.

The group’s weighted average unexpired lease term of 4.1 years to break and 7.2 years to expiry.

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove, said: “For more than a year we have all had to come to terms with the effect of the pandemic on everyday life.”

“Despite this, and despite the challenges this presented to our business, we have managed to grow our portfolio, reduce vacancy, increase the rent roll and improve our profitability and begin the process of greening our portfolio.”

He added that the company is continuing to evaluate “a pipeline of accretive investment opportunities and are exploring a range of funding options in that regard, including potentially raising equity."

In December last year Yew Grove said it had progressed in its plans to sell “non-core” properties. As part of this, the company sold a vacant industrial unit in Stillorgan for €1.46m in November.

The company also sold units at Centrepoint Business Park, Clondalkin, county Dublin, for €950,000 in December.

