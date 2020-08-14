Rent collections increase at Yew Grove Reit as it eyes further acquistions

Listed commercial property company Yew Grove Reit has collected 98pc of rent for the three months to September 30.

This is up on the rental collection rate of 97pc for the three months prior to that.

Over half of its outstanding rent is due under agreed payment plans, according to interim results from the company.

The Government, foreign direct investment firms, and large businesses account for around 95pc of the group's rental income, with the remainder coming from small and medium firms (SMEs).

Yew Grove’s portfolio has a current market value of just over €141m, a fall of €15,000 from the year end valuation at December 31 on a pro forma basis.

The company’s annualised rent roll at the end of June was €10.4m, up from €8.9m at the end of 2019. Since June it has increased further to €11.1m.

The Dublin listed firm's credit facilities have increased to €40.4m, as it says it has identified a “strong pipeline of potential acquisitions.”

Jonathan Laredo, CEO of Yew Grove, said: “Despite the strains imposed on businesses by the [Covid-19] crisis, the strength of our tenant covenants continues to be reflected in the robust performance of our rent roll and the stability of our portfolio valuation.

The company has increased its asset portfolio and rent roll, completed major lettings and associated asset management works and continued to deliver quarterly dividends to shareholders.”

In the first half of this year Yew Grove purchased six assets for a total of €25.3m.

The company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share was 97.39 cents at June 30, down slightly on the NAV of 98.52 cents at December 31 due to acquisition costs.

Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said: “H1 2020 has been a period of considerable income growth for Yew Grove as it stabilised its portfolio following a busy period of acquisitions.

At a market level, the Covid-19 crisis has brought income security to the fore across the sector, with Yew Grove’s performance amongst the best of its peers, this will stand to it as the Irish economy faces a nascent post-Covid recovery.”

