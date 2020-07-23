Refurbished business unit offered for let

A newly refurbished corner business unit in Finglas Business Centre is being offered for letting.

Joint letting agents CBRE and Harvey are guiding annual rent of €58,000 which equates to about €9.30 per sq ft for Unit 12 Finglas Business Centre, Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The light industrial/warehouse accommodation extends to 579 sq m (6,234 sq ft) and benefits from clear internal height of about 7.2 metres.

Of concrete portal frame construction, its loading access is provided via one insulated roller shutter door situated to the front of the property.

To its front there are two storeys of office space which is fitted with LED lighting and newly installed energy efficient electrical heaters.

Irish Independent