Property industry can learn to use this lockdown time to innovate

PROPERTY professionals continue to work remotely and at reduced levels of activity. The key to unlocking high-margin areas such as investment sales will be the ability of overseas purchasers to travel here and inspect property, and that is some way off. Domestically focused markets will reopen sooner, as viewing restrictions are eased.

But this hiatus does offer an opportunity for thinking and innovating, something we are normally too busy to do. Are we merely hoping to survive and go back to doing everything the same way as soon as possible? Or is there opportunity in the change that the world is experiencing?

Property generally, and particularly estate-agency, have been slow to change. With the exception of a burst of online marketing and conveyancing over the last five years, the same services are provided in much the same way as fifty years ago.