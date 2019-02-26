Ireland's biggest hotel group, Dalata, has reported a 13pc increase in profit before tax of €87m for 2018.

Profits up Clayton Hotel’s owner as revenue per room increases

Dalata reported strong revenue growth of 11.8pc to €393.7m, according to the company’s final results for 2018.

The group, which operate the Maldron Hotel brand and Clayton Hotel brand throughout Ireland and the UK, saw its revenue per available room (RevPAR) increase 4.7pc to €94.13.

Meanwhile adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased 14pc to €119.6m.

Hotel assets of around €1.2bn included a 2018 net upward property revaluation gain of €99.8m.

During the year Dalata opened over 1,150 new rooms in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway and Newcastle, with a pipeline of over 2,190 being delivered between now and 2021.

Pat McCann, Dalata CEO, said: "I am delighted to report that 2018 was another year of record earnings growth with adjusted EBITDA increasing 14pc to €119.6m and adjusted basic EPS increasing 11.7pc to 42.8 cent."

"As I reflect on 2018, I am very pleased with our performance and achievements which required a tremendous amount of hard work. Together, we opened over 1,150 new rooms, executed valuable deals and delivered a strong operating performance."

Elsewhere, and the group announced the acquisition of a site adjacent to Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane in Dublin for €5.5m, with plans to redevelop the area into circa 70 rooms and ancillary facilities.

Online Editors