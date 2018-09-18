Real estate investment trust company Green Reit has seen its profit after tax jump 11pc to €144.2m in the 12 months to 30 June.

Profits jump at Green Reit on the back of increased rental income

The group reported a 10pc uplift in earnings per share to 20.8 cent, according to its preliminary results.

The strong performance was driven by a 12.4pc increase in rental income to €67.9m for the year.

During the period the company reported a revenue gain of €109m, despite a €56m impact from stamp duty.

As at 30 June the group’s portfolio was valued at €1.42bn, up from €1.38bn at the 30 June 2017.

Green Reit has proposed a full year dividend of 5.3 cent per share, a 6pc increase over the prior year, equating to 3pc on June 2018 Net Asset Value.

"Our strategic focus continues to be on driving risk adjusted returns for shareholders," Gary Kennedy, chairman of Green Reit, said.

"This has been another year of strong contributions from our development schemes both to NAV and to the income base which drives our dividends."

"We have further reweighted the portfolio towards our key sectors of offices and logistics, through effective capital recycling, and we look forward to creating additional value by capturing the development potential at Central Park and Horizon Logistics Park."

Looking forward, the group has a development pipeline of €600m.

