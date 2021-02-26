Profit tumbles at Glenveagh, but 950 units sold, signed or reserved for 2021

Housebuilder Glenveagh has reported underlying profit before tax of €4.5m in respect of last year, down 83pc on 2019, as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the sector.

Total revenue decreased by 19pc to €232m, according to annual results from the Dublin-listed company.

Last year Glenveagh delivered 700 homes, a fall of 17pc on the prior year, as the pandemic led to building site closures.

The average selling price of the homes in its core portfolio was €311,000 in 2020, down from €321,000 the prior year.

The group has sold, signed or reserved some 950 homes so far this year.

It expects to complete 1,150 units in 2021, despite restrictions on construction due to Covid-19.

The company said demand for housing from its customers – including private, institutional, and state agencies – remains “strong and market fundamentals are in the group’s favour.”

This year the group has plans to open six sites, adding to the 23 site openings since its initial public offering.

Stephen Garvey, CEO of Glenveagh, said: “I believe that the current challenges have broadened the long-term opportunity for the group, with the fall-off in land transactions and commencement activity within the industry in 2020 a signal of the continuing gap between supply and demand.”

“Our well capitalised platform which delivers across three business segments with access and affordability at the heart of our offering is best placed to help address this undersupply.”

Mr Garvey added that the company’s ambition remains to scale the business to 3,000 units by 2024.

During the year Glenveagh accelerated the sales of non-core units and sites to facilitate a €100m cash inflow within 12 months, resulting in a €20m impairment.

It also completion of five-year €250m refinancing comprising of a term component (€100m) and a committed revolving credit facility of €150m.

Glenveagh said its “robust” operational delivery resulted in a net-cash position of €36m.

Online Editors