Private rented sector investment tops €1.2bn in 2020

Turnover for the office sector was just over €1.2bn in 2020

There was €1.2bn invested in Ireland’s Private Rental Sector (PRS) last year, according to a report from property agents Savills Ireland.

The PRS’s share of the commercial property investment market for last year was 39pc – its highest-ever share recorded.

Among the major PRS deals that took place last year was the sale of Blackwood Square near Santry in North Dublin by Cosgrave Property Group to Round Hill Capital/QuadReal for €123.5m.

Domhnaill O’Sullivan, investment director at Savills Ireland, said: “The sector’s appeal to investors is driven by Ireland’s high population growth (relative to the rest of the EU) and low vacancy rates.”

“Rental growth has moderated and the Quarter three 2020 RTB [Residential Tenancies Board] index reported private rental growth of 0.9pc year-on-year in Dublin,” he added.

The office sector accounted for 41pc of total turnover in the commercial property market last year, the ‘Investment Market in Minutes’ report found.

Over €365m worth of office assets transacted during the last three months of 2020, bringing the total turnover for the office sector to just over €1.2bn last year.

Two of the largest office transactions took place in quarter four; Amundi bought 28 Fitzwilliam for €177.5m from the ESB, while Deka bought Baggot Plaza from Kennedy Wilson for €141m.

“Significantly, four of the top five transactions occurred after quarter one when the pandemic had already reached Ireland, and all were acquired by European buyers,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“This activity reflects that Dublin offices continue to offer attractive yields at a European level, but also the continued confidence that institutional buyers have in the office market more generally.”

According to the Savills data, private equity investors and institutional investors were the dominant buyer types in 2020, making up almost three quarters of total flows over the year.

Looking to this year, the report stated that there is “a wall of money” looking to be deployed in the office sector for the right income streams, specifically green buildings, with more than 10-years of A rated income remaining.

Commenting on the future of Ireland’s investment market into 2021, Mr O’Sullivan said: “In an era of continued ultra-low interest rates, real estate is likely to retain its relative attractiveness as an asset class.”

“With some investors believing that inflation risk is only going to increase through 2021, real assets such as property offer a good hedge against inflation while offering predicable cash flows with a generous yield spread over Government bonds,” he added.

However, Mr O’Sullivan said that as foreign buyers account for the majority of the investment flow, the market outlook for this year will be challenged by the practicalities of selling internationally due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Restrictions on mobility, he added, will dampen market activity in the first quarter of 2021.

